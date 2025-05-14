Man Group plc Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 785.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,298,755 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039,287 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.06% of Comcast worth $86,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,771 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 212,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,993,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,256 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Comcast by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 27,497 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $44.50 price target on Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $129.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

