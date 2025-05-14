Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Buys New Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,084 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,206,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $3,188,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,214 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11,354.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 402,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after acquiring an additional 399,008 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $91.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.69. The company has a market cap of $191.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $92.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.69.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,904 shares of company stock valued at $6,027,619. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

