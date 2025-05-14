iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.1% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,794,000 after purchasing an additional 655,679 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 202,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after buying an additional 12,246 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 93,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after buying an additional 45,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.