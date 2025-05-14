Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 56,666 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,666 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $19,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Citigroup by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.9%

C stock opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $142.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.39%.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $2,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares in the company, valued at $18,586,498. This represents a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,007 shares of company stock valued at $8,824,653. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

