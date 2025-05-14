Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Purchases New Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $352,723.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,778 shares in the company, valued at $643,707.28. This trade represents a 35.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. TD Securities cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $76.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.66 and a 200 day moving average of $92.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.82 and a 12-month high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 45.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

