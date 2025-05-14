Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Acquires New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $188.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. The trade was a 19.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,065 shares of company stock valued at $59,734,685 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

