Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,022,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586,581 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.87% of Elevance Health worth $746,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $375.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.14. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.21 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.26 billion. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Argus set a $465.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.38.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $183,902.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,745.11. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $3,521,612. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

