Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises approximately 2.3% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,048,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,867,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,531,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,115,000 after buying an additional 2,846,475 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,150,000 after buying an additional 2,151,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,906,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,561,000 after buying an additional 2,064,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 326,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $32,080,385.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,876,675.56. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $16,815,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,678,361.90. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 738,978 shares of company stock worth $74,135,907. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $105.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

