Nia Impact Advisors LLC Invests $2.20 Million in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 1,009.1% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.48.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $619.69 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $286.21 and a 1-year high of $663.55. The company has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.15 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $528.25.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

