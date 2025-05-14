Top Hotel Stocks To Watch Now – May 11th

Booking, Expedia Group, Marriott International, Carnival Co. &, and Keurig Dr Pepper are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop or manage hotel and lodging properties. Investing in these stocks gives exposure to the hospitality sector, where revenues hinge on room rates, occupancy levels and travel demand. Their performance often reflects broader economic cycles, seasonality and shifts in consumer travel behavior. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG traded down $79.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5,086.10. 228,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,269. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4,672.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,849.82. The company has a market cap of $165.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Booking has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of EXPE traded down $12.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.55. 6,377,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,232. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $207.73.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.97. 1,489,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,182. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $307.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.40. The company has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,369,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,155,861. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

KDP traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,315,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,492,387. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average of $33.03.

