Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 695,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,953 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.07% of Copart worth $39,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 852.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 27,301 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Copart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in Copart by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 46,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Copart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 87,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $5,700,769.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,401,000. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Shares of CPRT opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $64.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average is $57.78.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

