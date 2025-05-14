8,649 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Purchased by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Progressive by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Progressive by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CAO Carl G. Joyce sold 360 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.17, for a total value of $99,421.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,891.35. The trade was a 35.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.94, for a total value of $2,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,462,306.04. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,894 shares of company stock valued at $11,020,097 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $283.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $166.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.88. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $201.34 and a 1-year high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.65.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

