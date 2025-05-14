Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Acquires 963 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,599 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,206,237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $652,127,000 after acquiring an additional 670,699 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 414,120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $122,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $385.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.36.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $297.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $195.32 and a one year high of $326.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

