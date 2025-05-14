Man Group plc Has $116.53 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 486,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 112,249 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $116,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Progressive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 13,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $283.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $201.34 and a 1 year high of $292.99.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.66, for a total transaction of $435,861.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,759,663.84. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 4,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.70, for a total value of $1,305,919.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,191 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,922.70. This represents a 23.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,894 shares of company stock valued at $11,020,097. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

