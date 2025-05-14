Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Takes Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,762,522,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,492,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,199 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,571 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 3,752,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,007 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,595,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,303,681,000 after buying an additional 2,221,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $16,852,118.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,535,706 shares in the company, valued at $157,379,150.88. The trade was a 9.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $127,678.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,845.33. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,021 shares of company stock worth $27,534,636 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Argus set a $130.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX opened at $102.92 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $107.17. The stock has a market cap of $152.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

