Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s Largest Position

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 13.4% of Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $196.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.57. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $205.24. The firm has a market cap of $88.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

