Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Boosted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 467,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 100,397 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.1% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $108,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Broadcom by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,070,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1,076.5% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,100.8% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 60,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of AVGO opened at $232.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 189.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 719,776 shares of company stock valued at $131,065,542 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.48.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

