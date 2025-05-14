NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 306.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,562 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,496,389 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $917,386,000 after buying an additional 2,483,776 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 187,281 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 19,633 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 10,426 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.14). Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.05.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 19,929 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $1,283,626.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,616,318.05. This trade represents a 5.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 31,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $2,060,025.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 736,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,413,489.20. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,275,553. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

