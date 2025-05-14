Pathstone Holdings LLC Sells 8,066 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,066 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $51,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of MRK stock opened at $76.62 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.82 and a 1-year high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 45.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $352,723.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,707.28. This represents a 35.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.19.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

