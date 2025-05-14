MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Sold by MPM Bioimpact LLC

MPM Bioimpact LLC lessened its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,833 shares during the quarter. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics accounts for about 2.4% of MPM Bioimpact LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. MPM Bioimpact LLC owned approximately 0.49% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics worth $17,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLTX. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. PEAK6 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MLTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.31. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.97.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

