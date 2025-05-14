Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.43.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $138.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,067,139.08. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total transaction of $23,305,636.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,294,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,590,061.20. This trade represents a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,983,669 shares of company stock worth $266,947,699. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

