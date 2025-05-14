Medical Stocks Worth Watching – May 13th

UnitedHealth Group, Hims & Hers Health, Eli Lilly and Company, Tempus AI, Merck & Co., Inc., Walmart, and Johnson & Johnson are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop, manufacture or distribute healthcare products and services. This category includes pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, medical device makers, diagnostic laboratories and healthcare providers. Investors often buy medical stocks to gain exposure to advances in treatments and technologies as well as to hedge against broader market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $59.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $319.12. 34,206,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,863,139. The company has a market cap of $289.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $486.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $316.88 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of HIMS stock traded up $7.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.88. 48,715,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,646,176. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.91 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.74. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $72.98.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY stock traded down $8.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $746.89. 2,242,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,487. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $807.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $809.36. The stock has a market cap of $707.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

TEM stock traded up $6.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.56. 16,802,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,107,809. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92. Tempus AI has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.75. 11,583,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,223,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.97. The company has a market capitalization of $195.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.82 and a 12-month high of $134.63.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.62. 9,390,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,852,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.14. The company has a market capitalization of $765.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $105.30.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,798,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,893,880. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The firm has a market cap of $356.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.18.

