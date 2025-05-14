Obermeyer Wealth Partners Has $335,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.50.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of IBM opened at $258.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $163.53 and a 12 month high of $266.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 115.66%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.