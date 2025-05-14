Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $533.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.04.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,615,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,512 shares in the company, valued at $13,256,000. This trade represents a 10.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.06, for a total transaction of $111,034.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,805,286.70. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,005 shares of company stock worth $1,978,465 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $432.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $377.85 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

