Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.32.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $373.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $357.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

