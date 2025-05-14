Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,624 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,513 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $68,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1,007.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Walmart Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $95.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average is $92.16. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $343,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 888,309 shares in the company, valued at $76,350,158.55. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total transaction of $166,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 423,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,049,852.03. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,857 shares of company stock worth $12,444,743 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.