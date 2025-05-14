Main Street Group LTD Purchases 289 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Main Street Group LTD grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 419,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,166,000 after purchasing an additional 83,125 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,519,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,215,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,729,000 after buying an additional 70,632 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 81,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.66. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

