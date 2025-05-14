Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd Takes $9.94 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,937,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Booking by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Meridiem Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,479,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. BTIG Research upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Cfra upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Booking from $5,750.00 to $4,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,299.29.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,262.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4,689.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,862.12. The company has a market cap of $171.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $20.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.89%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

