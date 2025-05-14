Nicholas Investment Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP decreased its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 96.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 247,000 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Natera by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Natera by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRA. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Natera from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.82.

Natera Price Performance

NTRA opened at $152.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of -86.52 and a beta of 1.79.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.09. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $501.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Natera

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,562 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $354,606.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,457,844.37. The trade was a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 87,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $12,514,804.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,160,963.60. The trade was a 30.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,436 shares of company stock worth $22,019,079. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

