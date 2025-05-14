Man Group plc Acquires 195,741 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 162.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,741 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.65% of monday.com worth $74,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of monday.com by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of monday.com by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNDY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised shares of monday.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $292.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.50.

monday.com stock opened at $290.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.15, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.32. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $342.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $282.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.93 million. monday.com had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.22%. monday.com’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

