NWI Management LP Buys New Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

NWI Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 720,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,869,000. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up about 0.7% of NWI Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,983,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,910,000 after buying an additional 19,242,468 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 38,962,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,961 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,766,000 after purchasing an additional 409,778 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 27,192,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,320,000 after acquiring an additional 688,862 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,035,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,822,000 after acquiring an additional 569,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

TEVA opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

