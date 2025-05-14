Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitlin John LLC grew its position in NIKE by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in NIKE by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $71.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $98.04. The stock has a market cap of $92.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIKE from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.11.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

