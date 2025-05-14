NWI Management LP Boosts Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

NWI Management LP grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up 3.2% of NWI Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. NWI Management LP owned 0.08% of MercadoLibre worth $72,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in MercadoLibre by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,415,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,807 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,687,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,869,000 after purchasing an additional 470,829 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,386,000 after purchasing an additional 308,973 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,848,000 after buying an additional 405,425 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MELI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,515.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,099.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1,988.40. The firm has a market cap of $127.51 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,550.00 and a twelve month high of $2,561.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

