Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Invests $2.89 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,499 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 20,900.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $397.40 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $377.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $169.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Adobe from $495.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.88.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

