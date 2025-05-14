NSI Retail Advisors LLC Has $12.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.0% of NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,001.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 617,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,994,000 after buying an additional 561,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVV stock opened at $589.94 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $586.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $552.46 and a 200-day moving average of $582.53.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
