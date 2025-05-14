NSI Retail Advisors LLC Has $12.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.0% of NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,001.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 617,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,994,000 after buying an additional 561,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $589.94 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $586.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $552.46 and a 200-day moving average of $582.53.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.