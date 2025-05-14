Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Makes New $4.50 Million Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 63,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,000. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.6% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

C opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.69.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.39%.

Citigroup announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on C

Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,277.80. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,007 shares of company stock worth $8,824,653 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.