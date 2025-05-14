NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 21,284 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 252.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,284 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,998,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,216,000 after acquiring an additional 72,791 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $5,501,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 124,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $130.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.75 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company has a market capitalization of $178.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

