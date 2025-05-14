Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Makes New $8.08 Million Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 180,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 173,643 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in CVS Health by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 272,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,424 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Michael F. Mahoney purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,045.20. This trade represents a 320.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,941.90. The trade was a 47.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Trading Down 6.7%

CVS opened at $60.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.15. The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.