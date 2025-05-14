MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.8% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.23.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.5%

HON stock opened at $218.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.