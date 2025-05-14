iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 532,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,248 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $37,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $80.77.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.