Pathstone Holdings LLC Sells 6,718 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pathstone Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,095 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $32,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 4,365 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 36,067 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 2,065 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $125,345.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,868.80. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $46,474.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,013.45. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,547 shares of company stock worth $4,275,553 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $245.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $66.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.14). Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 16.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

