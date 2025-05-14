MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,885 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $80.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.29.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

