Panoramic Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Panoramic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,832 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,000. Netflix comprises about 4.2% of Panoramic Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total value of $4,405,974.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,969 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,227.94. This trade represents a 32.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $2,554,312.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,624,746.55. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,868 shares of company stock worth $138,483,256. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,084.91.

Netflix Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,138.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $484.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $991.99 and a 200-day moving average of $938.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,164.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

