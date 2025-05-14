Main Management LLC Buys 488 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Main Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 0.8% of Main Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

BND opened at $72.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.97 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.2364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

