Main Street Group LTD Acquires 108 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Main Street Group LTD boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,142,000 after buying an additional 2,603,248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,562,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,420 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,651,000 after buying an additional 1,499,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,531.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,349,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,596 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $232.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.01 and its 200 day moving average is $236.58. The company has a market capitalization of $231.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

