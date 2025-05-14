Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 201 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,286 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.7% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.71, for a total value of $13,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,686 shares in the company, valued at $209,199,589.06. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.07, for a total value of $677,920.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,341,737.09. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,324 shares of company stock valued at $68,637,452 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.6%

Meta Platforms stock opened at $656.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $605.57. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $442.65 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on META. Citigroup raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $655.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $846.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $740.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.45.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

