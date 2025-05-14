Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,754 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 2.2% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Finance LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $334.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 163.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.05 target price (down previously from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,776,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,833,325.68. This trade represents a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,623 shares of company stock worth $115,600,501 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

