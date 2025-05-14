ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,208,615,000 after buying an additional 959,696 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,788,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,239,421,000 after buying an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,252,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,324,000 after buying an additional 33,603 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 962,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $667,155,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ASML by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $622,769,000 after buying an additional 46,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $906.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $763.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $680.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $702.42. The company has a market cap of $300.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

