3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Parsifal Capital Management LP

Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 8.9% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $107,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $851,000. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 197,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,511,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of 3M by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 642,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,921,000 after buying an additional 145,146 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 142,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,203 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $150.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $96.76 and a twelve month high of $156.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

