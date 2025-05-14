Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $76.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,746,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,800 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $76,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.09.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

